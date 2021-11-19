Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,187,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 468.1% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 24,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.79. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.82. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

