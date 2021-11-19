PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Up 87.6% in October

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the October 14th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE PFN remained flat at $$9.67 during midday trading on Friday. 369,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,776. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

