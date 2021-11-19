PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Up 87.6% in October

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the October 14th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE PFN remained flat at $$9.67 during midday trading on Friday. 369,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,776. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.