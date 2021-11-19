Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Phunware reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 283.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

PHUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Phunware by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Phunware by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Phunware by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Phunware in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phunware stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 43,321,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,163,971. The company has a market cap of $356.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 13.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

