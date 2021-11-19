Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 is the leading player in each of its operations like refining, chemicals and midstream in terms of size, efficiency and strength. With its oil and gas pipeline network, spreading across 22,000 miles, the company is a leader in the midstream business, thereby generating stable fee-based revenues. Phillips 66, with its updated refining assets, sits well-positioned for making massive profits from higher demand for distillate fuels. It recently increased its quarterly dividend to 92 cents, which is reflective of the company’s focus on boosting shareholder returns. Contributions from the olefins and polyolefins business, backed by high demand, continue to drive its chemicals segment. Its move of expanding footprint in the battery supply chain through NOVONIX investment is praiseworthy. The stock jumped 12.8% in the past three months.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $47,592,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 409.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

