Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Update

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 100.6% from the October 14th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.8 days. Currently, 20.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $455,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,372 shares of company stock worth $21,811,224. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,090,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

PHAT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market cap of $648.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.97. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

