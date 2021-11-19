Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Shares Down 72%

Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) dropped 72% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 2,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Pharnext in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Pharnext SA develops and manufactures drugs for neurological diseases. Its products include R&D Pipeline, PXT3003, and PXT864 are used for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, diabetic, and toxic peripheral neuropathies, as well as severe neurodegenerative diseases in general and peripheral neuropathies.

