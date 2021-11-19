PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PetroTal (LON:PTAL) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of PetroTal in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:PTAL opened at GBX 21.91 ($0.29) on Thursday. PetroTal has a 1 year low of GBX 7.18 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 26 ($0.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £180.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.56.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

