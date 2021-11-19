Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 23.80 ($0.31). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 23.56 ($0.31), with a volume of 1,998,838 shares.

POG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Thursday.

Get Petropavlovsk alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £872.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.88.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.