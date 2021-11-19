Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Down 44.9% in October

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the October 14th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PGAS stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 298,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,335. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Petrogress has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.32.
Petrogress Company Profile
