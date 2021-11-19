Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Short Interest Down 44.9% in October

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the October 14th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PGAS stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 298,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,335. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Petrogress has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.32.

Petrogress Company Profile

Petrogress, Inc is an integrated energy company, engaged in the downstream and midstream sectors of the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commodities and Other (C&O) and Hires & Freights (H&F). The C&O segment involves in storing, distributing, and marketing crude oil, gas oil, and refined petroleum products, and also includes retailing sales of its gas stations and rest areas, terminals, and refined logistics.

