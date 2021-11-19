PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of PetIQ worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,287,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PetIQ by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PetIQ by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get PetIQ alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.38 million, a PE ratio of -52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 4,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.