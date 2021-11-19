PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). PetIQ reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PetIQ.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of PETQ traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 3,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,847. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.03 million, a PE ratio of -51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 3,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,614,000 after buying an additional 2,728,403 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,295,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,776,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth about $24,986,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,233,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

