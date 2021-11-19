Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WOOF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 147,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.