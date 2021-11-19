Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.510-$-1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.01 million.Personalis also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.490 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.90.

Personalis stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a market cap of $688.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Personalis by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Personalis by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Personalis by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Personalis by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

