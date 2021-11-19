Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.510-$-1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.01 million.Personalis also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.490 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $688.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. Personalis has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,213. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 133.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 72.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 97.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 14.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

