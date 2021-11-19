PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,154 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $187.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.23.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

