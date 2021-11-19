Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

