Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $207.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

