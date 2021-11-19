Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Raises Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for about 1.2% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $119,235,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,336,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $167.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day moving average is $134.27.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.72.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

