Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $22,995,000. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.4% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $145,528,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,707.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,398.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,395.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,227 shares of company stock valued at $292,249,954 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

