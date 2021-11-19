Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,669,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 106,356 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEI opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.47.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

