PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 554,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $511.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

