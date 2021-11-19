PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 554,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $511.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.05%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.
Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.