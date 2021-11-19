Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Short Interest Up 52.5% in October

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the October 14th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several analysts have commented on PBA shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,737,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,958 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after buying an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -824.97%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

