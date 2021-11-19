Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price dropped 6.5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.29. Approximately 225,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,128,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

Specifically, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $453,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,489 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $153,173.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,023.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,142,102. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTON. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.69.

The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.82.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

