Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on the stock.

ERM stock opened at GBX 1,026.80 ($13.42) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -936.36. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 1 year low of GBX 867.33 ($11.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,124 ($14.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,047.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,033.76.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from Euromoney Institutional Investor’s previous dividend of $5.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.36%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.