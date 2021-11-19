PEAKDEFI (PEAK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.48 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $240.25 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00219684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00088785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,423,586,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,583,849 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.