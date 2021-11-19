PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Up 102.9% in October

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 861,500 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the October 14th total of 424,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 277.9 days.

OTCMKTS PCWLF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084. PCCW has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

