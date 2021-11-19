PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $200.50 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.57 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.80 and a 200-day moving average of $267.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

