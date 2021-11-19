PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 2.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $201.25 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.57 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

