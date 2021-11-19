Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $87,256,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 633.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after buying an additional 501,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $125.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.49.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

