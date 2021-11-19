Patricia Salas Pineda Sells 23,796 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $654,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LEVI opened at $28.26 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

