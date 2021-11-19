Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.10. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

