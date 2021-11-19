Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Financial Analysis

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Passage Bio and Innate Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 1 7 0 2.88 Innate Pharma 0 1 4 0 2.80

Passage Bio currently has a consensus price target of $30.57, indicating a potential upside of 272.82%. Innate Pharma has a consensus price target of $9.85, indicating a potential upside of 89.06%. Given Passage Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Passage Bio and Innate Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$112.23 million ($3.38) -2.43 Innate Pharma $80.47 million 5.14 -$73.09 million N/A N/A

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -44.40% -41.31% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Passage Bio has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Innate Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Innate Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A, as well as programs for the treatment of adult CNS indication. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway. Its products in preclinical trials include IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH61, NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers; IPH43, an anti-MICA/B antibody drug conjugate; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; Anti-Siglec-9, an antibody program; IPH25, a checkpoint inhibitor; and IPH62, an NKp46-NKCE platform. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

