Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PRTY opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

