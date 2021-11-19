Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,011 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $46,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Five9 by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Five9 by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $158.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -188.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.39 and a 200 day moving average of $172.96. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.75 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,751,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,969,083. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.