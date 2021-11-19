Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 48,955 Shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in OMRON were worth $45,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,876,000 after buying an additional 70,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

OMRNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

OMRNY opened at $99.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.57. OMRON Co. has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $107.49.

About OMRON

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

