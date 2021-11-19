Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 20,109 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.40% of A. O. Smith worth $46,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,836. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AOS opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $83.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

