Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $50.88 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $50,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 310.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Benchmark started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

Shares of DPZ opened at $536.83 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.08.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

