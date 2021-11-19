Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 16,010 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $48,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $303.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.16 and a 200 day moving average of $342.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.08 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

