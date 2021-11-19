Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Up 113.5% in October

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 554,600 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the October 14th total of 259,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,036,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PCRFY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,513. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

PCRFY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

