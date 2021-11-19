Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $11.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $531.94. 71,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,373. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $531.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of -105.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $495.53 and a 200 day moving average of $421.88.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $564.94.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.