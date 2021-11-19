Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.73

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.46. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 14,122 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGTK)

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.