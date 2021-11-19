Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Gap Up to $42.72

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.72, but opened at $43.99. Ozon shares last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 15,950 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OZON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Get Ozon alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after acquiring an additional 60,029 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 147,200 shares during the period. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 1st quarter valued at $16,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.