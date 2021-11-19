OWNDATA Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. OWNDATA has a market cap of $431,234.30 and approximately $29.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.25 or 0.00413351 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001133 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.65 or 0.01124604 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

