Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,876 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.44% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $33,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,150,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,562,000 after acquiring an additional 860,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 823,032 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 642,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 604,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,327.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 1,701.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

