OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,589 shares of company stock worth $7,648,147. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $95.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.29 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

