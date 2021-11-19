Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will announce sales of $28.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $28.25 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $30.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $114.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.26 million to $114.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $111.72 million, with estimates ranging from $108.54 million to $114.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 9,073 shares of company stock valued at $205,573 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $277.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.98. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

