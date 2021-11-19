ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

ORIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORIC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,204. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $649.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

