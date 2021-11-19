Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Down 34.9% in October

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the October 14th total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Organovo by 8.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Organovo by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organovo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Organovo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organovo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 26.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,108. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.56. Organovo has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

