OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post sales of $18.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.40 million and the lowest is $16.64 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $15.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $62.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.08 million to $63.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $102.56 million, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $131.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrganiGram.

A number of research analysts have commented on OGI shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 24.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth $1,245,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 52.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 135,282 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 44.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.02 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $604.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

