Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 160.4% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ORZCF stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Orezone Gold has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.