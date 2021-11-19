Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 160.4% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ORZCF stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Orezone Gold has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

